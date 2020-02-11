🔥Anthony Joshua-backed gym firm BXR London to open at Battersea Power Station🔥

The Anthony Joshua-backed celebrity boxing gym brand BXR London is to open its biggest site at Battersea Power Station, the Evening Standard can reveal.

The 14,000 sq ft members-only gym and pay-to-train studios will be in the former generator’s Turbine Hall B, and is due to open in April next year.

BXR London was founded three years ago by businesswoman Olia Sardarova with the heavyweight world champion as one of her investors. Celebrity fans include singer Ellie Goulding and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the membership committee includes Joshua, DJ Mark Ronson and Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio.

The first branch launched in Marylebone in 2017 followed by fitness studio Sweat By BXR in Canary Wharf in 2019.

Ms Sardarova said: “It feels like the right time to expand.”

Membership at the Battersea site will start at about £195 per month.

BXR London’s managing director Alex Nicholl said the new site at Battersea represented a good opportunity for the business to grow. He pointed to the scores of new offices, shops and homes being created there, meaning there will be a large potential customer base for the gym.

Sam Cotton, deputy head of leasing at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: “The brands we are bringing to Battersea will provide local and out of town visitors alike the opportunity to experience the latest in health, beauty, fashion, food, wellness and beyond.”

Cotton said the BXR concept is “unlike any other fitness brand out there”.