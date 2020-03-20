🔥Anthony Hopkins plays piano for his cat during 'preventative' coronavirus quarantine🔥

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people all across the globe into their homes as world leaders have urged the public to practise social distancing.

But while some people have struggled to cope with being cooped up indoors with little to do, Anthony Hopkins and his cat Niblo are just fine with it.

Hopkins, 82, may be known for fearsome roles such as Hannibal the cannibal and the villainous Robert Ford in Westworld, but the actor is showing a softer side as he serenades his feline friend with piano music.

In a video shared on social media, Hopkins takes to the piano as Niblo sits and listens, turning to watch the star as he plays.

Isolation: Hopkins has been playing piano for his cat Niblo (@anthonyhopkins)

Hopkins captioned the heart-warming piece: “Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange… cats.”

The Oscar-winning actor is currently isolating away from the deadly Covid-19 virus, in a measure that was “totally voluntary and preventative”, according to representatives of the star.

Hopkins’ wife, Stella, also told Page Six: “Tony is well. He’s been painting, playing the piano and reading.”

Sir Anthony Hopkins – In pictures

Hopkins is just one of many celebrities who have been entertaining fans on social media while social distancing.

Maya Jama amused followers when she posted a video on Instagram trying to get her neighbours to join her with a balcony singalong – to little avail.

Elsewhere, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost delighted fans when they recreated their famous plan from 2004 film Shaun of the Dead to give humorous advice about staying safe from coronavirus.

There are currently 3269 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, with 144 people having died from the disease.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since claimed the UK can “turn the tide” on the disease over the next 12 weeks if people continue to practise social distancing.