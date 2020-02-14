🔥Antarctica sees highest ever temperature surpassing 20C and nearing heat of Cape Town🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Antarctica experienced its hottest ever day on record this month as temperatures hit more than 20C.

Seymour Island saw a heat of 20.75C which is close to the heat in Cape Town today, where the temperature is to peak at 21C.

That surpasses the previous Antarctica record of 19.8C, the Guardian reports, which was recorded in 1982 on Signy Island.

Carlos Schaefer, who works for the Brazilian government monitoring the impact of climate change, told the Guardian: “We are seeing the warming trend in many of the sites we are monitoring, but we have never seen anything like this.”

The record heat was recorded on February 9.

It comes after researches in the US said that January was the hottest January since records began.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said global average land and ocean surface temperature in January was 1.14C above the average January temperatures for the 20th century.