🔥Antarctic penguin colonies decline by more than 75 per cent in 50 years🔥

Colonies of chinstrap penguins have fallen by more than half across islands in Antarctica, scientists have warned.

Scientists conducting a chinstrap census along the Antarctic Peninsula have discovered drastic declines in many colonies, with some seeing population reductions of up to 77 per cent since they were last surveyed around 50 years ago.

Overall, the number of chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island has fallen by almost 60 per cent, from 122,550 breeding pairs recorded in 1972 to 52,786 today – with climate change thought to be behind the drop.

Researchers from Stony Brook University and Northeastern University in the US joined a Greenpeace expedition to the region, and surveyed chinstrap penguins on the important habitat of Elephant Island.

Chinstrap Penguins on Elephant Island in Antarctic (Greenpeace)

“Such significant declines in penguin numbers suggest that the Southern Ocean’s ecosystem has fundamentally changed in the last 50 years, and that the impacts of this are rippling up the food web to species like chinstrap penguins,” says Heather J. Lynch from Stony Brook University, one of the expedition’s research leads.

“While several factors may have a role to play, all the evidence we have points to climate change as being responsible for the changes we are seeing.”

“There is something broken in the Southern Ocean,” ornithologist Noah Strycker added, a member of the penguin census team.

“Our best guess on why that could be is climate change, which we know is hitting the Antarctic Peninsula region harder than practically anywhere else in the world except the Arctic.”

Numbers of chinstrap penguins have fallen by almost three fifths in half a century in the Antarctic (Greenpeace)

Reduced sea ice and warmer oceans, as a result of climate change, is thought to have led to less krill, the small shrimp-like creatures that the penguins primarily feed on.

The new research has been published after a new record high temperature of 18.3C (64.9F) was reported in Antarctica, beating the former record of 17.5C (63.5F) which was set in March 2015.

Louisa Casson, Greenpeace Oceans Campaigner, said: “Penguins are an iconic species but this new research shows how the climate emergency is decimating their numbers and having far-reaching impacts on wildlife in the most remote corners of Earth.”

And she urged: “2020 is a critical year for our oceans.

“Governments must respond to the science and agree a strong Global Ocean Treaty at the United Nations this spring, that can create a network of ocean sanctuaries to protect marine life and help these creatures adapt to our rapidly changing climate.”