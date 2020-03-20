🔥Ant Middleton faces backlash after urging people to 'carry on as normal' over Covid-19🔥

Ant Middleton has faced criticism for a series of videos posted on Instagram, in which he urged people not to change their lifestyle choices amid the coronavirus crisis.

The SAS: Who Dares Wins star 39, said in one clip: “Am I still out travelling the world? Yes. Am I still shaking hands? Yes. Am I still cuddling fans at the airport? Yes.

“Am I still washing my hands and keeping my hygiene to a high standard? Yes. Am I going to let some disease Covid-19 dictate my life? Absolutely not. Get out, there don’t change.”

Social media users soon criticised Middleton for seeming “arrogant” as he claimed that he “isn’t bothered by coronavirus.”

One woman, who claimed to be a doctor, labelled Middleton’s comments as “completely irresponsible advice.”

She wrote on Instagram: “The healthcare system is preparing for the most challenging times many have ever seen and the plethora of ‘advice’ coming from influencers and celebrities is making life so much more difficult for those of us on the front line.

“Carrying on as normal is not an option, we need to adapt, be informed and be alert.”

Another user wrote that “all our lives must change to beat this”, adding: “You can protect the vulnerable by not catching this virus, therefore not passing it on.

“So saying carry on as normal because you are strong and able is not protecting the vulnerable.

“If the media stopped reporting, yes people would go on as normal, but ignorance is not safety.”

Another Instagram user said: “Stop taking advice from celebrities people, listen to the experts.”

In one of the videos, Middleton instructed fans to “calm the fdown” before defiantly claiming that the virus won’t affect him, saying: “Covid-19 doesn’t bother me. Why? Because I’m strong and able like the majority of us and it has no benefit or positive impact on my life.

“If you are vulnerable to Covid-19 then the ‘expert advice’ is yours to take on board, listen to it! Because it doesn’t effect me, it is merely ‘advice’!”

He continued: “If you are fit and healthy and able, then get out there – don’t lock yourselves away.

“Don’t bulk buy, don’t bloody run for the hills. There’s nothing wrong with you. Covid-19 is not going to do anything to you. Why are you hiding away?”

Middleton claims that the over 70s and those who are vulnerable should isolate, but it is the job of those who are fit and healthy to “protect the economy.”

The British government is encouraging people to self-isolate as a form of social distancing, to stop the virus from spreading so rapidly.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 10,407 people worldwide, with 253,940 people affected.

Additional reporting by Press Association.