🔥Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway finale in Disney World Florida WILL go ahead, despite coronavirus outbreak🔥

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will still broadcast their finale show in Florida, a spokesperson has confirmed to the Evening Standard.

Since 2017, the popular Saturday night entertainment show has broadcast the final episode of the series from the States, with the most recent series taking place in Walt Disney World.

Viewers in the audience and at home were also in with a chance of heading to America for the finale, with the show offering the prize of a “Place on the Plane” throughout the series.

But despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has seen over 1000 cases confirmed in the States, ITV are still planning to fly out for the final, which is scheduled in early April.

Going ahead: Ant and Dec will still head Stateside for the finale (ITV)

“We are committed to delivering the ultimate finale show at Walt Disney World in Florida and we are continuing as planned,” an ITV spokesperson told the Evening Standard. “The health and safety of our prize winners, as well as our production team is our number one priority.

“We continue to monitor the evolving Covid-19 situation very carefully, including the latest expert guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and we will act in accordance with such guidance.”

However, the spokesperson confirmed that ITV have “contingencies in place” should the Covid-19 outbreak worsen over the coming weeks.

Plans: ITV have a back-up should travel advice change (ITV)

“If we can’t travel as planned, for example, due to a change in the Covid-19 travel advice, all recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize,” the spokesperson confirmed.

The news comes after the entire country of Italy was put on lockdown as it suffered a surge in deaths due to coronavirus.

Large gatherings and events have since been cancelled, with residents having to ask permission for all but essential travel.

The UK has seen 382 confirmed cases, with six people having died after contracting the Covid-19 strain.

Health minister Nadine Dorries is among those infected with the disease.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues Saturdays at 7pm on ITV