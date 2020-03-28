🔥Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway fans delighted as show revisits classic Richard Madeley moment🔥

Not that we ever need a reason to revisit this gem, but Richard Madeley saw himself trending on Twitter after Ant and Dec decided to show a clip of the presenter on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Tonight’s show, which was a compilation of some of Saturday Night Takeaway’s best moments (hosted from Ant and Dec’s very own homes), featured what they considered their best ever I’m a Celebrity…Get Out of Me Ear! prank.

Throwing it back to 2015, the clip sees the pair direct Richard Madeley through a discreet earpiece – causing Madeley, 63, to indulge in even more Alan Partridge-esque moments than usual.

Ant and Dec hilariously told Madeley to swap shoes with one of his house guests, to say he wanted to be “sexy Richard” in his new calendar, and shout World Wide Web as he served during a game of tennis.

Madeley was a very good sport regardless of the ridiculous tasks he was set, with fans loving the classic moment on Twitter – some evens saying the footage was just what they needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

The episode also featured the final episode of Men in Brown, where Paul Hollywood was unmasked of the villain of the series – as well as an absolutely hilarious “undercover” segment which saw Ant and Dec play an elaborate prank on Gordon Ramsay.

Saturday Night Takeaway has faced challenges this series due to the worsening Covid-19 outbreak.

Last week saw Ant and Dec record the show without a studio audience for the very first time, and the live final from Disney World has since been shelved after the coronavirus outbreak swept across the States.

However, the show has also launched ITV’s Get Britain Talking campaign once more in the midst of the nationwide lockdown.

Saturday Night Takeaway continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.