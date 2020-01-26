🔥Ant and Dec ‘to launch book of secrets from 30-year TV career’🔥

Ant and Dec are planning a book of showbiz secrets to celebrate three decades in the industry.

The Geordie duo – who first worked together in children’s TV classic Byker Grove back in 1990 – are keen to release the tome telling unheard anecdotes from throughout their career.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “The idea of a book to mark 30 years has been talked about by Ant and Dec and their team for a while.

“But as soon as word got out, the industry publishers were chomping at the bit.

“As it stands 12 publishing houses are bidding for it and it will sell for a massive figure. It’ll easily be the celebrity book of the year as Ant and Dec are national treasures.”

The book – which is said to not be an autobiography – would be their second after their 2010 release Ooh! What a Lovely Pair: Our Story, and the idea would be to release it later this year to fit in with their 30-year milestone.

The insider added: “They both starred in Byker Grove together for the first time in 1990, around September time, so the thinking is to release it to coincide with that if they can get it together in time.”

The pair have worked together throughout their career, including hosting the likes of Britain’s Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

News of the project comes a month after it was reported Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly were set to sign a new three-year, £40 million deal with ITV.

A source previously said: “With their current golden handcuffs deal up for renewal, other broadcasters have been sniffing around – most notably Amazon who still have a lot of cash to splash.

“There was talk of them getting their own series on the streaming giant. ITV are desperate to prevent this and have come in with a new, big, big money, three-year deal.”

