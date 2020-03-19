🔥Ant and Dec reveal Saturday Night Takeaway rehearsals with a difference🔥

Ant and Dec have revealed how coronavirus has led to a slightly different set-up for their Saturday Night Takeaway rehearsals.

The duo will be hosting this weekend’s show in an empty studio as the government has advised against large gatherings of people have due to the spread of coronavirus.

As the duo prepare to perform without a live audience for the first time in the show’s history, they shared a “behind the scenes” snap of a video conference rehearsal on Instagram.

“A quick hello from a very different #SaturdayNightTakeaway script meeting!” they wrote.

“We’ll massively miss our studio audience but the show will go on this weekend. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you on the telly this Saturday.”

The producers and writers can be seen waving to the camera from their own home office set-ups.

The presenting duo are going ahead with Saturday night’s show, but have had to cancel the finale at Disney World in Florida, where they were set to fly 300 winners.

A Saturday Night Takeaway spokesperson previously said: “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead this weekend without a studio audience. Our priority is safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved.

“The show will be made with a reduced production crew and in accordance with the latest guidance from Public Health England.”

The spokesperson added that the prize winners will still be given an overseas trip at a later date.

Saturday Night Takeaway is currently in its 16th season.