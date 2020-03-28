🔥Ant and Dec host Saturday Night Takeaway from their own homes🔥

The nation may be in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, but Ant and Dec are still delivering a Saturday Night Takeaway.

After hosting the show last week without a studio audience, the pair were forced to pre-record Saturday Night Takeaway for the first time since the show launched as Covid-19 rapidly spread.

Showing the best bits from the most recent series, Ant and Dec featured via links from their own homes – but while Dec dressed in his usual suit, Ant was more comfortably dressed.

“For obviously reasons we’re hosting this weeks’ show from our houses, but we’re not letting our standards slip – which is why we’ve decided to present the show in suits,” Dec said.

A surprised looking Ant responded: “I’m dressed in comfies, like the rest of the nation! I’ve got my special socks on!”

Dec replied: “You need to maintain you standards, Ant!

“This is the best bits of the series, and while we’re all at home together, we thought why don’t we watch it together and have a laugh at the same time?”

Classic moments relieved in tonight’s show included Fifty Shades of Dismay, Richard Madeley’s hilarious I’m a Celebrity…Get Out of Me Ear! From 2015 and Gordon Ramsay’s lip-bitingly funny Undercover.

Elsewhere, Ant and Dec revealed the finale of their ongoing show Men in Brown.

While the show may not have been live, fans loved seeing some of the show’s classic moments, taking to Twitter to share their excitement to be watching on Saturday night.

While Saturday Night Takeaway has seen major challenges this series, such as their live finale from Disney World forced to be pulled from the schedules after coronavirus rapidly spread across the states, the show has also seen some truly tender moments.

Ant and Dec received universal praise after their End of The Show Show was dedicated to those working in the NHS.

The pair also relaunched ITV’s mental wellness campaign in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain Get Talking, a riff on Britain’s Got Talent, aims to improve the mental or physical health of some 10 million people, and is supported by mental health charities Mind and YoungMinds.

Saturday Night Takeaway continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.