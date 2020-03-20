Another way to prevent the spread of coronavirus: Clean your phone

With various social distancing practices taking place around the country, Americans are starting to recognize the drastic measures needed to be taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, there’s one simple way to further protect yourself that you may not have thought of: Cleaning your phone.The Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists phones, keyboards and tablets as “high-touch” surfaces that should be cleaned every day. If you’re worried about damaging your devices, make sure to take the following precautions.First, unplug and power off your device. Cleaning your phone and case separately may also help you get into every nook and cranny. Apple says on its website that it’s OK to use a disinfectant wipe with 70% isopropyl alcohol, such as Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, directly on your phone.If you’re using a disinfectant spray, just make sure you don’t apply it directly to the device, to avoid liquid getting inside. AT&T recently posted on its website that nonabrasive or 70% isopropyl alcohol should instead be sprayed onto a soft, lint-free cloth, which can then be used to wipe down the external surface of the phone. Avoid rough materials such as paper towels, which could scratch the glass. Bleach, Windex and other harsh chemicals could also cause damage by diminishing the device’s oil-repellent coating.Try not to place your devices on public surfaces and use a hands-free headset or speakerphone whenever possible in order to avoid contact with your face.Cleaning a laptop keyboard can pose more of a challenge, as you’ll need to clean between keys without letting liquid seep inside. In order to remove any debris, first turn your laptop upside down and shake it over a trash can. Apple recommends using a can of compressed air to remove any further crumbs or dust from laptops but warns that these products can be damaging to iPhones. You can then use disinfecting products similar to those you’d use on your phone to clean the display screen and keyboard.Remember to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after you’re done cleaning your device. If you wore gloves during the process, throw them out, as they could still harbor germs.Although it’s always good to take these quick and easy precautions, don’t let a thorough cleaning regimen create a false sense of security. The CDC has stated that touching an infected surface is “not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.” Social distancing and limiting close contact is by far the most effective way to flatten the curve.

