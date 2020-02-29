Another special showing in store for BattleHawks on Saturday?

BattleHawks safety Joe Powell, left, is congratulated by teammates after returning a kickoff for a touchdown, on a reverse, in the first XFL game played in St. Louis, against the New York Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in the Dome at America’s Center. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

The BattleHawks put it all together last weekend, getting solid play on offense, defense and special teams in a 29-9 rout of the New York Guardians in front of 29,554 fans in The Dome at America’s Center — a record for the current version of the XFL.The team’s effort was so solid that quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who led the way offensively through the team’s first two games, finished with relatively modest numbers — 12 of 18 passing for 119 yards.“It was mostly a running day, but I’m fine with that,’’ said Ta’amu, who’s still among the league leaders in passing (completing 75% for 612 yards with four touchdowns) and rushing (20 carries, 123 yards, 6.2 per carry). “For me, it’s just a team win and that’s really all I care about. If the game plan says we’re going to run it more, that’s what we’re going to do and I’m fine with that.”The BattleHawks (2-1) return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday, taking on the visiting Seattle Dragons (1-2). Seattle beat winless Tampa Bay 17-9 at home in Week 2, but lost 31-19 in Washington D.C. to open the season and fell 24-12 to visiting Dallas last week.“Every game is a challenge,’’ BattleHawks coach and general manager Jonathan Hayes said. “We have to put last week behind us and move on.”St. Louis can only hope this game goes as well as last. The BattleHawks took the opening kickoff and drove for a quick touchdown with nothing but running plays, going ahead on a 14-yard burst from Christine Michael.After a New York field goal, the home team ran a reverse on the kickoff return as Joe Powell took a pitch from Keith Mumphrey and went the distance for an 84-yard touchdown and the BattleHawks pulled away from there.“I kinda expected it; we’d been working on it all week,’’ Powell said of the first kickoff return for a touchdown in this version of the XFL. “Once I saw the hole, I knew what I was capable of. Next thing on my mind was scoring. That was the turning point of the game.”Special teams also contributed three Taylor Russolino field goals Sunday, including one for a league-record 58 yards that stretched the BattleHawks’ lead to 26-3.“It was awesome,” said Russolino, who also converted kicks from 36 and 39 yards. “For the coaching staff, the whole organization, to give me an opportunity like that, to have the trust and confidence in me, it really means a lot. That’s a career-best kick for me and I look forward to hopefully making a few more kicks like that this season.”Russolino is a product of Division III Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. He mentioned past tryouts with the NFL’s Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.“Just hoping that this leads to more opportunities,” Russolino said. “It’s a blessing to be here and to have this chance and hopefully I can make the most of it.”There are no extra-point kicks in the XFL and that’s something to which Russolino is adjusting.“Sometimes, as a kicker, you can use extra points as essentially a warm-up opportunity, to work on your mechanics for the longer field goal tries,’’ he explained. “But that’s something we’ve adjusted to. We’re doing other things on the sideline to prepare for kicks.“Personally, I like the strategy of going for one, two or three; I think it adds to the game.”Powell added: “We take a lot of pride in special teams and their impact on the game. Our goal as a unit is to work to get better each week and to hopefully have an impact on the game.”In addition, the BattleHawks’ Carlton Agudosi blocked a punt in the second quarter, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run from Matt Jones, the XFL’s rushing leader.“Those things are big momentum changers,’’ said Hayes.Proehl on the prowlThe Seattle offense features wideout Austin Proehl, son of former St. Louis Rams receiver Ricky Proehl — who played in St. Louis from 1999-2002.Ricky Proehl, who’s expected to be on hand Saturday, played in 75 games for the Rams, coming up with 207 catches for 2,590 yards and 16 touchdowns.His son, Austin, who played at North Carolina, is among the XFL’s leading receivers (12 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns). In the opening week of XFL play, he hauled in a pass from Brandon Silvers for the first touchdown in the XFL this season.Austin was drafted by the NFL’s Buffalo Bills in 2018 and has been with the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams.The Dragons’ coach and general manager is Jim Zorn, who starred for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. The Seattle roster features former University of Missouri standouts in defensive ends Jacquies Smith and Marcel Frazier. And then there’s tackle Isaiah Battle, who was picked by the St. Louis Rams in the 2015 supplemental draft and spent time some time here.Silvers, the Seattle quarterback, is completing just 53.3 percent of his passes for 512 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Dragons’ linebacker Steven Johnson, a University of Kansas product, leads the XFL with 32 tackles.

