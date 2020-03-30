🔥Anonymous Muskoka cottagers donate $135k to local hospital’s COVID-19 emergency response fund🔥

A group of anonymous Muskoka cottagers have donated $135,000 to the local hospital’s COVID-19 emergency response fund, days after Premier Doug Ford warned that Ontario cottage country wasn’t prepared for a sudden influx of part-time residents.

The money will be used for equipment and supplies, including three new ICU beds.

Ford said Friday cottage country mayors had been telling him local stores and hospitals weren’t equipped to handle the influx of city dwellers fleeing north to isolate, and asked them to stay home. Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, on Sunday also discouraged urban dwellers from heading for the country to ride out the pandemic.

Jodie Evans, chair of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, said Monday the institution has long benefited from the help of its part-time residents.



0425 ll muskoka mb PHOTO CREDIT: Mitchell Hubble

“Muskoka’s cottagers and seasonal residents have always been strong supporters of the hospital. I am extremely grateful for everything they do to support our local economy and the contributions they make to support every corner of our community,” she said in a release.

One donor, speaking on behalf of the cottagers, said they simply wanted to do their part.

“Muskoka is important for all of us — the place our families come together and grow together. Supporting local healthcare and community services is just the right thing to do. We’re all neighbours up here,” said the donor.

Donations can be made online at www.healthmuskoka.ca or at 705 645 4404 x 3193.