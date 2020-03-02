🔥Annie Mac: Moaning on Twitter won't solve music's diversity gap🔥

Annie Mac has called on fellow members of the music industry to be more proactive about improving diversity instead of “sitting on Twitter” moaning.

The Radio 1 star, below, hailed the “celebrated” British music world, but said there was still a “deep-rooted” problem to be tackled.

She said: “The British music industry […] is an aspirational place. But as always there are always things that can be improved.

“There are things to do in terms of gender. And diversity as a whole at large. A lack of women, people of colour, people of LGBTQ community at the top and in the charts.”

She continued “there is a conservatism there that can be pushed and probed.”

Annie Mac at last month’s NME Awards (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Mac said it was “a systematic problem and it comes from the very back end.

The amount of women there are in the industry, the amount of people investing in female acts. It is a deep-rooted problem that has to be solved. It is easy to sit on Twitter and moan. I want to make sure I am being proactive.”

The DJ was one of a number of names who criticised a lack of female artists at Reading and Leeds festivals, which will be headlined in August by Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine

Last month Matt Healy of The 1975 pledged not to play festivals that did not have a 50/50 gender balance.

A file image of the Leeds Festival main stage (PA)

Mac, who is married to fellow DJ Toddla T, also discussed sustainability and how she is considering her impact on the planet while touring.

She said: “For me it is the global touring, bringing huge teams of people with you everywhere. Can you source local people? Do venues provide a team of people that can serve that band when they are in the area? Locally sourced instruments. How do you make your whole tour lighter?”

Mac was speaking ahead of AMP London, four days of performances and a conference on Thursday on the future of music.