🔥Anne-Marie Duff to star in Beth Steel's new play The House of Shades at the Almeida🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Anne-Marie Duff will return to the Almeida Theatre stage as the star of a Beth Steel’s new play.

Steel’s new play The House of Shades follows the changing landscape of working-class Britain, and covers five decades of one Nottingham family’s struggle to stay together. Duff will play matriarch Constance Webster, with Blanche McIntyre directing.

Duff has previously appeared at the Almeida in Ella Hickson’s Oil. Her most recent stage role was as Charity Hope Valentine in the Donmar Warehouse’s production of Sweet Charity, for which she won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for best musical performance.

Steel’s 2014 play Wonderland about the Miners’ Strike in 1980s Nottinghamshire won her the Evening Standard Theatre Award for most promising playwright.

The House of Shades completes the Almeida’s spring season, which opened with a revival of Mike Bartlett’s Albion starring Victoria Hamilton and will close with the UK premiere of Jeremy O. Harris’ “Daddy”, whose critically acclaimed Slave Play has just finished its Broadway run.

Duff can now be seen on the second series of Netflix’s Sex Education as well as her recent role as Ma Costa in His Dark Materials on BBC One.

The House of Shades will run from May 18-June 27, almeida.co.uk

London theatre to look forward to in 2020

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets