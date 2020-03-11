🔥Anne Hathaway's New York penthouse is for sale after recent renovation🔥

Actors Anne Hathaway and Adam Schulman are selling their New York apartment after a recent renovation.

Anne Hathaway’s New York penthouse is for sale — and other A-list pads

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are selling their New York penthouse.

The Hollywood A-listers bought the two-bedroom Upper West Side property four years ago for £1.9 million and have now put it on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty for £2.6 million.

A stone’s throw from Central Park, it has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and is perched above a neo-Georgian mansion.

The Les Misérables star and her actor-producer husband recently renovated the coveted south-facing terrace, while original period features inside have been restored or replicated to create character.

There is also plenty of privacy as the apartment has a private key-locked lift.