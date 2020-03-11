🔥Anne Hathaway's New York penthouse is for sale after recent renovation🔥
Actors Anne Hathaway and Adam Schulman are selling their New York apartment after a recent renovation.
Anne Hathaway’s New York penthouse is for sale — and other A-list pads
Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are selling their New York penthouse.
The Hollywood A-listers bought the two-bedroom Upper West Side property four years ago for £1.9 million and have now put it on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty for £2.6 million.
A stone’s throw from Central Park, it has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and is perched above a neo-Georgian mansion.
The Les Misérables star and her actor-producer husband recently renovated the coveted south-facing terrace, while original period features inside have been restored or replicated to create character.
There is also plenty of privacy as the apartment has a private key-locked lift.