🔥’Annapurna’ at St. Louis Actors’ Studio is theater at its peak🔥

John Pierson and Laurie McConnell in the St. Louis Actors’ Studio production of “Annapurna”

Photo by Patrick Huber

Upon taking their seats for “Annapurna,” theatergoers glancing at the stage may not immediately be aware that the play has begun without the actors. That’s because the set is very much a character in Sharr White’s comedy-drama, which runs through March 1 in a mesmerizing and beautifully acted St. Louis Actors’ Studio production.Set designer Patrick Huber has created the kind of dump that’s ideal for Ulysses (John Pierson), a recluse in hiding from his past. It’s a cluttered trailer with so much junk on the floor of what passes for a bedroom that one can only imagine how Ulysses gets comfortable enough to sleep. Never mind that his constantly barking dog isn’t housebroken.Into this disaster zone steps ex-wife Emma (Laurie McConnell), with baggage both actual and emotional. And she’s determined to take all the time she needs to unpack.What starts out as a light comedy, including partial nudity cleverly finessed by costume designer Kayla Dressman, gradually transitions into a dark one. Adroitly directed by Annamaria Pileggi, “Annapurna” might bring to mind “True West,” the Sam Shepard comedy-drama that St. Louis Actors’ Studio presented last year. Both plays are portraits of characters isolated from society and forced to grapple with one another’s demons.But whereas Shepard has a flair for the surreal, White is more grounded in realism — which makes the painful exchanges of Ulysses and Emma all the more palpable. “Annapurna” is a play about trust, the consequences of betraying it, and the lengths to which some people will go to restore it.