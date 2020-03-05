🔥Annabel Rivkin reviews Glossier's Future Dew🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

At the moment, almost every day someone tells me how well I look.

And they don’t mean fat-wise. They mean skin-wise. The compliments just keep coming along with the query: ‘What do you use on your skin?’ Well the answer, my beauties, is that I’m promiscuous. A tart. That’s my job. I rarely stick with make-up and skincare for very long because of the endless possibilities. But I’ve just cracked open my third bottle of Glossier’s Future Dew, and I have to tell you that this never happens. I can’t seem to walk away.

This stuff is billed as the sweet spot where skincare meets make-up: an oil-serum hybrid. But it’s neither very oily nor serum-y. What it feels like is a cunning shortcut to post-facial glow. And that gleaming radiance hangs around all day. Basically it’s the last step in skincare/first step in make-up and feels rather like a very dynamic primer that has had a bastard child with a rather discreet highlighter.

I use it after moisturiser, and the luminosity it delivers is really remarkable. One pump will highlight cheekbones; two will cover the whole face for a Saturday-in-the-park kind of peachiness. But when worn under a full face of slap, it helps bind the foundation to the skin and counteracts the drying effect of some of those highly pigmented, highly effective bases. Well-priced, brilliantly formulated and, as the days begin to stretch out again, an effective transitional weapon in the fight against winter-weary complexions.

Glossier Future Dew oil-serum hybrid, £23 (glossier.com)