🔥Annabel Rivkin on the best way to shop high end beauty on a budget🔥

Luxury skincare and make-up at high street prices? It’s the dream, right?

Now, I don’t know if you lot know about Beauty Pie, but you need to. It’s an online buyers’ club. Join for a tenner a month and suddenly the highest-end paints and potions are available to you for an actual fraction of retail price.

Beauty Pie sprang from the brain of serially disruptive beauty entrepreneur (Bliss, Soap & Glory, Soaper Duper) Marcia Kilgore, so the products are as authoritative, innovative and well-formulated as any from the beauty fat cats. A superlative anti-ageing moisturiser that would traditionally sell for about £100 is suddenly available for £11.47 because there is no celebrity marketing, no retail mark-up and no middle men. It’s fantastically genius, with one small hitch: many people like to try before they buy — a smear of lipstick, a squirt of fragrance, a swoosh of bronzer.

And so it is with genuine glee that I counsel you to visit the brilliantly brave Harvey Nichols, which is hosting a Beauty Pie pop-up shop for the next three months or until stock runs out. Which it will. If you are a Beauty Pie member then it’s trolley dash time. There are also a limited number of £20 drop-in passes available online which give you a 50 per cent discount, but if you turn up unannounced then you’ll pay full price which is not really the point. So get organised, get yourself to Harvey Nichols and knock yourself out. This is simply superb.

(beautypie.com; harveynichols.com)