🔥Annabel Rivkin on the best tools for days-old hair🔥

I am largely held together by caffeine, concealer and dry shampoo.

It’s rather amazing, the return of dry shampoo. Once it was a secret shame. But these days formulations are such that is doesn’t merely ward off a wash, but acts as a texturising tool in its own right.

But how to master it? The thing is, a couple of days after a wash — greasiness held at bay by Batiste dry shampoo — gritty hair (much thicker feeling than clean hair) needs a modicum of restyling. Not the whole blow dry malarkey, but something to bring the soigné back to the situation.

The GHD Glide Hot Brush (£139; ghd.com) is terrific for dirty-fine-hair or clean-thick-hair because it uses ionic frizz control to smooth and gloss in seconds, giving an elegant finish. This is not a straightener. Far more advanced and classy, it almost polishes hair for real swish.

While we’re here, I also need to tell you about Babyliss’ Big Hair Care hot air 50mm styler (£70; boots.com). It’s a rotating hot air brush that I use every single day, religiously. This is a home blow dry made idiot-proof, and the latest iteration harnesses a protective technology that evenly distributes the heat to prevent hair from being blasted and snapping off. Delivers gorgeous, blunt, curled-under ends. So satisfying.

Combining one of these tools with a really fantastic styling spray like Aveda Thickening Tonic (£30; aveda.co.uk) followed by a gutsy hairspray such as Living Proof’s Full Dry Volume Blast (£23; spacenk.com) and… I think we’ve got this home hairstyling business all sewn up, don’t you?