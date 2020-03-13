The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It must be a disheartening thing to look in the mirror and notice eye bags, spots, redness, broken veins or blotches and assume that you have no choice but to face the world feeling self-conscious, self-loathing, less than or just a little defeated.

No options. I know that if I had to spend a day armed with only one cosmetic weapon with which to shore up my confidence, it would be concealer.

And so, men, why not you, too? Some of you, I know, are already avid beauty aficionados. Others are at least invested in a bit of moisturiser. But why should a little artistry be beyond your remit?

The thing about concealer is this: it can take us from dolefully less than, to serenely neutral. It isn’t a red lip. It isn’t a shimmering eyeshadow. It is a different kind of tool, designed for camouflage rather than impact. And there are some heroic formulations out there including those by Clinique, War Paint and MMUK. But my recommendation comes from the Tom Ford stable.

Housed in a sleek and slender tube (which won’t ruin the line of a suit), this highly blendable formulation delivers a wash — rather than a dollop — of suavely pigmented colour to take things back to the well-rested, not-at-all-hungover, pimple-free state that can make the day or the night easier and more joyful to face. Happily, beauty is no longer about rules. Lots of real men wear make-up. And lots of real women don’t. Go figure.

Tom Ford For Men Concealer, £34 (johnlewis.com)