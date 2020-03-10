Anna Burch’s Blueberry Hill Duck Room concert is canceled, coronavirus named

Anna BurchCourtesy of John Hanson

Singer-songwriter Anna Burch’s concert at Blueberry Hill Duck Room on March 15 is canceled. The cancellation is “in light of the current situation with covid-19 and following suit with the cancellation of SXSW.” Burch has been scheduled to perform at the canceled SXSW as well.Refunds are available at point of purchase.Beth Bombora and Cara Louise were also on the bill.Get more information at blueberryhill.com.

