Ankiel to work with both Cardinals’ hitters and pitchers

February 17, 2009 — Cardinals outfielder Rick Ankiel hits in the batting cages before practice during Cardinals spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. At right is outfielder Chris Duncan. Chris Lee | Post-Dispatch

Chris Lee

JUPITER, Fla.—Rick Ankiel, who starred with the Cardinals as first a pitcher in 2000 and then later as an outfielder when he gave up pitching, is in camp working with the Cardinals’ hitters but he then will switch to the other side later on.“Rick’s really taking advantage of getting back in the modern game,” said manager Mike Shildt Saturday. “He’s going to spend days with the hitting guys and three days with the pitching guys and the coaches and figure out all the different measurables and technologies and just how the game is being coached right now.”Ankiel brought the idea to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and Shildt and a course was charted for Ankiel, who also will spend time doing the same thing with the minor leaguers. On March 12-14 Ankiel will switch to his Fox Sports Midwest duties and serve as the analyst for three telecasts.“We’re big on experiences,” said Shildt.“Rick has a lot of unique experiences that can be relatable to guys in different places. A big part of the Cardinals’ success is people wanting to ‘give back,” and still be a part of it.

