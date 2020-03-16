🔥Animal Crossing: New Horizons review – a soothing balm for the soul🔥

Charming animal villagers? Check. A money-grabbing raccoon? Big check. It could only be Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

New Horizons is the first Animal Crossing game to land on the Nintendo Switch, and with that comes weighty expectations.

From its extraordinarily beautiful world and presentation, to the downright soothing gameplay, it’s clear Nintendo has done a phenomenal job at bringing this beloved series to the Switch.

At the start of the game, you arrive on an island of your choice – which you’ll also get to name. You’ll now call this place your home, the dirt in which your roots (literal and metaphorical) may grow over time.

Live out your best, most wholesome life (Nintendo)

Now it’s up to you and series staple character Tom Nook to grow your island community into a thriving hub.

The game is positively bursting at the seams with content, making it by far the biggest Animal Crossing to date in terms of customisation, scope and village size (or in this case, island). And that’s just scratching the surface of everything you’ll experience.

You’ll start with nothing but a tent, a can-do attitude and a handy NookPhone to chart your progress. It will offer you challenges and reward you with Nook Miles – which are used to buy special items – when completed.

The cycle of gameplay will greet veterans of the series as an old friend, and newcomers will have no trouble wrapping their heads around the systems.

Improving upon the old, New Horizons features multiple, fresh ways to express not just yourself, but the entire spit of land you call home.

From decorating beaches to creating gardens, you can transform nearly every detail you want in New Horizons – the entire island is your canvas.

Add in the new land-forming tools, which you eventually unlock, and you’ll become a pro island designer in no time. Create new bodies of water, elevated homes or natural bridges to your heart’s content – the more you play, the more your island opens up.

It’s hard to overstate how extremely satisfying it is seeing your plans come to fruition, from simply crafting a pole vault to ford some water, or finishing a gathering run on another island.

For those who like making long to-do lists, you’ll feel an almost cleansing sense of accomplishment and gratification wash over you after completing projects you’ve planned out.

Take a deep, relaxing breath. Animal Crossing is almost here (Nintendo)

Things as simple as getting your home looking just the way you want it, to finally set up a communal area for your neighbours, long-term planning (and aesthetically pleasing chair placements) will be the profound reward here.

With improved building and rearranging in New Horizons, the system feels incredibly streamlined compared to earlier games.

There’s a level of investment felt in your progress in Animal Crossing titles that is seldom conveyed in other games. Even if you’re only about to fire up the game for an hour or two each day, you’ll find yourself finding any opportunity to escape back into your island paradise.

It complements your real-world life perfectly and you never feel like you’re pressed for time, approaching objectives and challenges at your own pace is all part of the reward.

New Horizons delivers above and beyond expectations, you’ll not be able to stop yourself from excitedly planning out all of your island escapades as you progress through each day.

Surrounded by gorgeously animated and ebullient characters, complete with beautiful voices and charms, the setting of the game is an island paradise akin to Superman’s Fortress of Solitude, just with fewer disembodied voices and more fish (we’re guessing).

Much like real-life to-do lists, the feeling of accomplishment and reward gained from finishing tasks in-game is nothing short of a state of nirvana.

Your island will continue to grow so long as you put the work in (Nintendo)

With a little encouragement from the animals around you and no small amount of crafting, chopping, digging, and fishing, your island can become somewhere you’re proud to call home.

Animal Crossing follows a simple and therapeutic cycle. Look at what you want to craft, and then gather the necessary materials.

You’ll be crafting tools required for everyday use, from axes to gather wood, steps to connect your land, or even a giant stuffed panda.

You’re able to garnish your island with outdoor furniture and even bridges; creating communal areas for your neighbours that they’ll praise you for.

As we briefly touched upon in our preview, the museum will offer the perfect outlet to completionists and gatherers out there, so catch everything you can. Seeing it transform from a simple tent to a large building is incredibly rewarding to see.

Animal Crossing can be enjoyed with a friend either locally on the same console or online with your friends who have the game.

Animal Crossing gives us the feeling of camaraderie that we all desperately need (Nintendo)

You’ll visit each other’s islands, build and craft things together, fish together and just have a wonderfully wholesome time all the while.

Not without its faults, however, the game does feel clunky in some of its new systems, like limited local play options with your friends and unintuitive inventory management.

There are also a few gripes which see you having to re-run through a lot of the same dialogue when trying to sell items for example, where the adorable nature begins to hit diminishing returns.

The game uses your Switch system settings, so each day in the game is a day in real life; down to the time of day, month and season.

Put simply, the game is entirely open-ended and could, in theory, last you from as little as one day to more than 100 years or more, and it’s exactly the kind of game that you’ll always return to and think about fondly whenever you have the chance.

New Horizons serves as a panacea to the evils of this world – so do yourself a favour and dim the lights, get comfortable and dive in without reserve and pretend the real world around you isn’t completely on fire.

All this considered, New Horizons gets a solid 4/5.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases for Nintendo Switch on Friday, March 20