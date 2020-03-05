🔥Animal Crossing: New Horizons' preview shows Nintendo has pulled off Switch move in style🔥

It’s easy to see why Animal Crossing is so popular. With its extraordinarily beautiful world, pleasing gameplay and presentation, it was only a matter of time before Nintendo brought it to the Switch. Luckily for fans, it appears the company has hit a home run with its next release, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Ahead of the game’s release, we had some hands-on time with New Horizons. Based on what we’ve played, nothing has been sacrificed and everything has been expanded upon to deliver the ultimate Animal Crossing experience.

Staple character Tom Nook returns to New Horizons to sell you an entire island. Why does a racoon have that power, you ask? Don’t worry about it.

Always found toasting to industry and looking for his next profit, you’ll buy the island and your home from him through a loan you must gradually payback using bells, the currency of the game.

Despite being greedy and, frankly, the embodiment of capitalism, he is ultimately a simple yet lovable racoon who doesn’t charge you any interest on your loan. If only real life could be more like Animal Crossing.

Tom Nook watches over your crafting escapades (Nintendo)

When you start this glorious adventure life will be a touch on the rustic side for a while but herein lies the glory of Animal Crossing. With nothing but a tent and a can-do attitude (and a fancy NookPhone to chart your progress), you’ll begin to expand your humble island.

Completing everyday tasks will give you NookMiles, which is another form of currency used to unlock multiple different items to help you progress.

If you put the work in, your island will continue to grow and thrive as time progresses, until it’s positively bursting at the seams with colourful details and sublimely animated animal people.

Already vast from the beginning, crafting and customisation will reach dizzying heights after a week’s worth of playing. We merely scratched the surface of what the game offers in our preview, but it made it even more addictive.

Eventually, you’re able to drastically terraform the land by creating rivers, elevating land to entirely overhaul your landmass, or, if you want to, isolate a particular island member who you don’t like for whatever petty reason.

You can sculpt your home and island into something unique in myriad ways, especially since you’re able to rearrange objects in your home as you would do in The Sims, for example, and decorate the outside with furniture

Calming and relaxing is the name of the game (Nintendo)

Animal Crossing follows a simple and downright therapeutic cycle. Look at what you want to build, gather the materials required, craft and repeat. It’s positively cathartic thanks to the game’s overall tone and setting.

For the first time, you’re able to garnish the outside with furniture and decorations; creating communal areas for your neighbours and adding more of a personal touch to your island.

The museum of the old Animal Crossings, where you can display your captured critters, returns and it’s going to be perfect for completionists out there. Starting as a simple tent, the museum will eventually flourish into one impressive building.

Suffice it to say, you’ll want to invest a lot of time in collecting literally everything you come across.

The character designs are too cute for words (Nintendo)

What kind of adventure would it be if you didn’t have a friend to accompany you? We checked out co-op play on the same Switch console and explored the island together and living out our best lives with another gamer, and it was ridiculously fun.

In theory, you could play through the entire game in co-op which is extremely appealing.

While in local co-op split-screen, the second player won’t be able to stray too far from the host, which is restrictive but also a nice consideration for younger players and parents gaming together.

When you look at the real world, you see fears about illness and immoral political policy. On your very own island getaway, however, all you need to worry about is how many bits of wood you need to make a pole to vault over the yonder stream and explore more of the island.

Animal Crossing is a game that opens up the more time passes; being linked to your Switch’s internal clock, each day is the same as real life. So to really get the most out of it you need to have played for weeks and months.

Unendingly charming and profoundly cathartic, it’s clear from our recent time with the game that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the perfect anodyne to everyday life, offering up some of the most calming and peaceful gameplay in recent memory.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch consoles on Friday, March 20