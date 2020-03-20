🔥Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best game to play if you're self-isolating🔥

It’s official, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has released on Nintendo Switch, and given the current global crisis brought on by the coronavirus, it has come at the best possible time.

In our review of Animal Crossing, we called the lovely game “a panacea to an otherwise uncertain and worrying reality” and we really mean that.

A sentiment that’s being echoed on social media, thousands of people are rejoicing that they finally get to play it and dive into a peaceful, charming world free of worry and stress.

Things as simple as getting your home looking just the way you want it, to finally set up a communal area for your neighbours, long-term planning (and aesthetically pleasing chair placements) become profoundly rewarding.

Your island will continue to grow so long as you put the work in (Nintendo)

Here are some of the best reactions to the game’s release:

Accurate.

The feeling of relief is real

Steering into the ‘social distancing’ guidance

“It do be like that”

Self-isolated? No problem

Animal Crossing really did release at the best possible time

The best way to enjoy quarantine

Have you picked up Animal Crossing: New Horizons today? If you’re wondering how to expand your inventory then check out our handy guide here​.

Hopefully, you find peace and comfort in the playful world of Animal Crossing.