🔥Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 2020 release date, features and more🔥

Animal Crossing is finally returning, with the New Horizons Nintendo Switch release date fast-approaching.

It’s clear from the brief trailers we’ve seen and our own hands-on session with the game that it will hit all the right notes for fans and new players alike.

Animal Crossing has always nailed the perfect formula for satisfying and relaxing gameplay. With adorable graphics and animations, the world of Animal Crossing is brimming with joy and incredible animal people who just want to be best friends.

Simple gathering and crafting of items in the game feels just as satisfying as completing tasks in your real life.

It’s hard to overstate just how thoroughly cleansing the world of Animal Crossing is. With this in mind, New Horizons promises to be everything and more for fans of the hit series.

Here’s the lowdown…

Calming and relaxing is the name of the game (Nintendo)

When will Animal Crossing: New Horizons be released?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be available worldwide exclusively on Nintendo Switch consoles on Friday, March 20.

After release, the game will continue to be updated with free seasonal events.

New Horizons will also be launching with a range of merchandise such as these cute cushions.

Tom Nook in cushion form will be available when the game launches (Nintendo)

What will be new in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

From our limited preview time with the game, we’ve seen the new land-forming tool in action.

For the first time ever in an Animal Crossing game, you’re able to completely manipulate the island you live on by creating rivers and elevated platforms.

This helps to change up your map and turn your island into something uniquely you, as you sculpt it to your liking.

Maybe you’ll create a gorgeous water-filled land or maybe you’ll opt for more rocky terrain, the choice is entirely up to you.

Co-operative play will be in the game, available through two players on the same Switch or through online capabilities.

You can, we’ve been told by Nintendo, in theory, play through the entire game co-op with your friends.

How much will it cost?

Both the physical and e-store download copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is listed on the official Nintendo Store for £49.99 and they come with some animal-themed pins.

For £64.99 you can buy the game alongside one of four different Animal Crossing-themed cushions.

With the release right around the corner, Animal Crossing hype is reaching fever pitch.

If you’re hungry for more information, read up on our first impressions of the game from a preview session we were invited along to.