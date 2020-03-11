🔥Angry Jurgen Klopp shouts at Liverpool fans asking for high-fives amid coronavirus fears🔥

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was caught on camera telling fans off as they reached out their hands to greet the squad at Anfield.

The heightened precautionary measures amid the coronavirus outbreak has seen games played behind closed doors across Europe.

Atletico Madrid were deemed safe to travel from Spain to complete their Champions League tie against holders Liverpool, on the same night Paris Saint-Germain play Borussia Dortmund in front on no fans.

Pre-match handshakes have also been banned, including managers as Klopp and Diego Simeone bumped forearms as a getting on the touchline.

But, as the two squads walked out to warm up ahead of the game, Klopp was seen telling the waiting fans with arms outstretched to put their hands away.

Club stewards were quick to motion for fans to put away their phones as staff and Klopp walked past.

On the same night the World Health Organisation confirmed coronavirus as a pandemic, the Liverpool manager was sure not to take any unnecessary risks.