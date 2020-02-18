angie-mar:-new-york-chef-to-bring-celebrity-loved-food-to-london-pop-up

🔥Angie Mar: New York chef to bring celebrity-loved food to London pop-up🔥

News
John koli0

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

A chef behind one of New York’s hottest celebrity restaurants is opening a pop-up in the City for one week only.

Diners at Angie Mar’s Beatrice Inn in Manhattan have included Daniel Craig, Samuel L Jackson and Emma Stone. Now she is coming to D&D London’s New Street Grill in the City for a six-day residency in March — and has not ruled out one day opening a permanent spot here. 

Mar, 37, said London’s restaurant scene was now more interesting than New York, which has not had as many new openings in the past two years — “whereas London has so many and is so exciting right now”.

The chef and fashionista, who last year released a cookbook called Butcher And Beast, believes veganism is a passing trend. Her signature dishes include flambéed duck and bone marrow crème brûlée. 

Mar told the Standard: “As a child we would split summers between Taipei and London, so this is very much like coming home.” 

The Mar residency at New Street Grill runs from March 9 to 14. newstreetgrill.co.uk

Best American dishes in London

Related Posts

sies-marjan&apos;s-aw20-show-focuses-on-grassroot-cashmere-and-foliage-prints

🔥Sies Marjan's AW20 show focuses on grassroot cashmere and foliage prints🔥

John koli
jussie-smollett-indicted-on-new-charges-in-alleged-hate-crime-hoax

🔥Jussie Smollett indicted on new charges in alleged hate crime hoax🔥

mariya smith
explainer:-how-the-path-to-the-democratic-presidential-nomination-is-different-in-2020

Explainer: How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *