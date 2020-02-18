🔥Angie Mar: New York chef to bring celebrity-loved food to London pop-up🔥

Going Out in London Discover

A chef behind one of New York’s hottest celebrity restaurants is opening a pop-up in the City for one week only.

Diners at Angie Mar’s Beatrice Inn in Manhattan have included Daniel Craig, Samuel L Jackson and Emma Stone. Now she is coming to D&D London’s New Street Grill in the City for a six-day residency in March — and has not ruled out one day opening a permanent spot here.

Mar, 37, said London’s restaurant scene was now more interesting than New York, which has not had as many new openings in the past two years — “whereas London has so many and is so exciting right now”.

The chef and fashionista, who last year released a cookbook called Butcher And Beast, believes veganism is a passing trend. Her signature dishes include flambéed duck and bone marrow crème brûlée.

Mar told the Standard: “As a child we would split summers between Taipei and London, so this is very much like coming home.”

The Mar residency at New Street Grill runs from March 9 to 14. newstreetgrill.co.uk

