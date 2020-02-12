🔥Angel Olsen review: Reluctant star steps out of the shadows🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Angel Olsen is on the cusp of becoming a star, though you suspect that she might not entirely welcome the attention.

In the past decade the 33-year-old singer-songwriter from Missouri has captured emotional drama in a variety of musical forms: bittersweet folk, lo-fi rock and, on current album All Mirrors, a bold combination of the orchestral and electronic.

While the arrangements featuring a frenetic string section were striking, Olsen stayed in the shadows as she settled into this show — her biggest to date in London. Hunched over a keyboard, she was an understated presence, though her modest beehive and wailing vocal were unmistakable. When Olsen did step forward to sing and strum electric guitar, her demeanour remained that of a cult artist reluctant to court acclaim.

It was an attitude indulged by a loyal fanbase at the Apollo, including a certain kind of protective admirer who chastised anyone who dared to chat or glance at an illuminated phone. Olsen veered between drowsy ballads, shimmering soundscapes and pure bombast that sounded like several songs at once.

While the band were capable of capturing the majesty of her finest moments on record, it could also be heavy going. “I might play that one again later — just for fun,” said Olsen, after sprawling epic Lark.

A laboured speech about a new song supposedly written that afternoon turned out to be a misleading introduction to her signature anthem, Shut Up Kiss Me. It was a perfectly formed slice of indie that actually felt like fun. If Olsen is so weary of it, why keep it in the set?

She was more at ease on more recent material, including the lovely, languid Endgame.

Although Olsen’s performance sometimes felt like an endurance test, her ambition was never in doubt. It will be fascinating to see where she goes next.

The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer