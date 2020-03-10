🔥Andy Warhol's portraits of drag queens and trans women to go on display in new Tate Modern exhibition🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

More than two dozen of Andy Warhol’s portraits of drag queens and transgender women will be presented in the UK for the first time in a major new retrospective at Tate Modern.

An entire room of the exhibition will be taken over by the biggest collection of works from his Ladies And Gentlemen series ever shown in the UK.

Originally commissioned in 1974 by art dealer Luciano Anselmino, Warhol produced over 250 brightly coloured portraits of African-American and Latinx drag queens and transgender women living in New York in the Seventies.

Twenty-five are being lent from a private collection to be displayed in public for the first time in three decades in the exhibition which follows the pop artist’s life story. At the time, none of the sitters were named. However, last year, research by the Andy Warhol Foundation identified all but one of the 14 subjects. One was Marsha P. Johnson, who played a key role in the Stonewall uprising of 1969.

Seven of the models will be named alongside the works in the show. Gregor Muir, director of Tate’s collection of international art, said: “It is remarkably contemporary and a series that not that many people will be familiar with. Through today’s lens it is particularly relevant with the recent anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. I think this was a project that was close to Warhol’s heart.”

The pieces will be displayed alongside Warhol’s trademark works of Campbell’s soup cans and Coca-Cola bottles, as well as celebrities including Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Debbie Harry.

Warhol’s final opus — a 10-metre work finished just months before the artist’s death in 1987 — will be shown in the UK for the first time. Sixty Last Suppers consists of six rows of 10 black-and-white reproduced images of Leonardo da Vinci’s mural The Last Supper. The work will be presented alone in the final room and is one of several about mortality in the collection — a theme Warhol often visited after being shot and briefly pronounced dead in 1968.

Mr Muir said the piece was one of Warhol’s most “important”. “It is a very moving piece that draws on Warhol’s life, family and upbringing that was created in the last months of his life. We wanted to present a ‘between the lines’ reading of Warhol and his life away from the ‘pop presentation’ of him that so many are familiar with. We wanted to try and show who he really was.”

Warhol was raised in Pittsburgh by parents who emigrated from the former Czechoslovakia. His father was a coal miner.

Andy Warhol opens on March 12. Tickets are on sale at tate.org.uk

