🔥Andy Warhol review: Multi-faceted artist steps out from behind the pop prints🔥

This is the most unorthodox Warhol survey I’ve seen. It delves deeper into Warhol’s biography — the gay, Catholic son of immigrants from what is today Slovakia, denizen of New York counterculture and, latterly, chronic pain sufferer after a near-fatal shooting. This is Warhol for the identity politics era, but it only partly delivers.

It begins so promisingly: Warhol’s early ink drawings, several of them erotic, next to Sleep, the tender five-hour film of his then-lover, poet John Giorno, dozing in dramatic light. Warhol’s queerness, so often ignored, is front and centre.

Strikingly his pop-ness is given short shrift: just a Now That’s What I Call Warhol! display, with Marilyn, Jackie and Elvis, Coke bottles and soup cans, disasters, flowers. We plunge into the mad decadence of the Factory, through Stephen Shore’s photographs, several Screen Test films and a reconstruction of the Exploding Plastic Inevitable, the multimedia Velvet Underground gigs.

Being shot at the Factory by Valerie Solanas in 1968 changed all that; in Richard Avedon’s photograph, we see Warhol’s terrible scars. We only get hints of the mental injuries. He was always preoccupied with death, but his own became an obsession. There are Skulls, but no Shadows, and only one of those death-mask late Self-Portraits. Why not explore his Catholicism here? Where are the crosses, the thrift-store Christs, alongside the single, albeit vast, riff on Leonardo’s Last Supper?

Ladies And Gentlemen, a little-known, celebratory series of New York drag queens and trans women from 1975, forms a rare knockout room. But everything else feels bitty, with single works summarising whole series.

So Warhol emerges enhanced, reinvented yet again. But the exhibition doesn’t live up to its premise. It needed to be bigger and bolder.

The show, sponsored by Bank of America, opens on Thursday and runs to September 6