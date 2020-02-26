🔥Andy Serkis And Tom Hardy Have A Chat In New Venom 2 Set Photo🔥

Despite an at best decidedly mixed and at worst decidedly negative critical reaction, Venom was a box office success and a sequel was fast-tracked. Filming for Venom 2 is well underway now, making it high time for some on-set snaps to whet the appetite. That leads me seamlessly (he says knowingly) into this pristine photo of director/actor team Andy Serkis and Tom Hardy (along with writer Kelly Marcel), uploaded via the latter’s Instagram account.

All things going according to plan – and there’s no reason to think they won’t – Venom 2 will make its theatrical bow on October 2nd of this year. I wasn’t kidding about the phrase “fast-tracked,” as that’s just under 2 years from the release of the first film.

Sometimes bad press does nothing to the production schedule. I’ll spare you the usual rant about the great machine and how we’re all cogs in it. If you liked Venom (and according to IMDb, some social pariahs did), your second helping of PG-13 supervillainy is brewing.

The only other noteworthy thing I can, er, note about this is the prospect of Andy Serkis helming a Hollywood tentpole. Serkis was already well acquainted with Marvel Comics for his role as Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther, and though he’s accustomed to blockbusters in front of the camera, this will be a big step-up behind it. Hopefully he smashes it.

We’ll find out soon enough, but in the meantime, leave a comment if you have any other thoughts on this that I didn’t have, or should’ve had (there are undoubtedly loads). See you in October for Venom 2. I’m off to watch the first one now (or maybe not).