🔥Andy Robertson: James Milner is so good he could play anywhere for Liverpool… even as a goalkeeper!🔥

Andy Robertson has heaped praise on Liverpool fan favourite James Milner, claiming he could play anywhere he wants – even in goal.

The Englishman put in a fine performance at left-back as Liverpool defeated Bournemouth on Saturday, notably providing a match-winning last-ditch clearance close to his own goal-line.

The 34-year-old has showed immense versatility his 209 games for the club, playing both in both full-back positions, on both wings and in central midfield.

Milner is regarded as the ultimate professional by many, a sentiment Robertson certainly agrees with.

“How many positive words have we said about Millie,” Robertson said. “He could play in goal and probably give it his all and try to keep a clean sheet for us.

Milner’s heroic clearence ensured Liverpool’s victory against Bournemouth (via Getty Images)

“He can play any position. When he goes into left-back or right-back or whatever he shows how good a player he is and how good a professional he is. He did that on Saturday again.”

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in perhaps their most important game of the season to date, with the Premier League title now all but sealed.

Robertson – who missed Liverpool’s game against Bournemouth with a slight ankle injury – is set to return to the starting line-up.

The defender, speaking ahead of the game, believes his side will once again dominate possession, but stresses Liverpool must create more chances if they are to turn the tie around.

“Over there [at Atletico Madrid] we never had a shot on target – if we do that again we won’t get through.

“We dominated possession, which I believe we’ll do again tomorrow night at Anfield. But it’s about what we do with that possession, it’s about creating the chances and trying to be clinical in front of goal.

“On the flip side, we need to be wary of them going forward and we need to try to keep a clean sheet to give us the best possible chance.

“We need a complete Liverpool performance.”