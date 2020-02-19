🔥Andy Lee interview: 'I thought about finding an Elvis impersonator to cheer up Tyson Fury'🔥

On the eve of fight week here in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury stayed up late into Sunday night talking about every dog he had ever owned.

“He was saying, ‘Oh yeah, that was a good dog but then my next one… that was a very, very good dog’,” laughs Andy Lee, the former middleweight world champion who has watched Fury’s preparation from close quarters.

Lee is a cousin of Fury and was surprised when the heavyweight called him on FaceTime in November to inform him of his decision to split with former coach Ben Davison just months before Saturday’s rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury wanted advice on who he should employ in time for the showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and knew that Lee could help.

“He called me out of the blue in November,” Lee told Standard Sport.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Build-up in pictures

“We are kind of going around the houses and then he just says, ‘Andy, I need a coach’. I was surprised just like everyone else because on the surface it seemed great between him and Ben.

“We talked through all the coaches we know, but the one I was always thinking about was Sugar Hill Steward. As soon as I said his name he said he’d been thinking about him, too. He asked me to call him and then it went from there.”

Sugar Hill, the nephew of legendary Kronk Gym founder Emanuel Steward, was instrumental in Lee’s professional career, which culminated in him winning the WBO title just down the Las Vegas Strip at the Cosmopolitan.

The pair are now part of Fury’s small and trusted team and have been tasked with recreating the Kronk spirit for the 31-year-old, who is adamant he must win by knockout on Saturday night.

Detroit’s Kronk produced vicious punchers in the mould of Tommy Hearns, while Lee himself cultivated fight-changing power during his years in the famous old gym.

Fury insists he is now planning a performance fit for the Kronk.

“He hurt Wilder a few times in the first fight, but there was never any impetus on it,” Lee says.

“Watch Ben in the corner saying, ‘Back, back, back’ even though he’s got Wilder ready to go.

“If he hurts Wilder this time we will be encouraging him to go forward and get him out of there. That’s the attitude we had in the Kronk and he has that now. He needs more experience in the corner, that’s what he’s got now.”

Lee, 35, was born on a traveller site in Bow and fought at the fabled Repton Boxing Club in the East End.

But he and his family moved to Ireland when he was a teenager and he went on to represent the country at the 2004 Olympics.

He retired in 2018 but started training fighters last year and now finds himself at the heart of one of the most significant heavyweight fights of the era.

It has been a swift change for the man who had actually worked as a pundit on Fury’s first encounter with Wilder in December 2018.

“From commentator to cornerman,” Lee smiles.

On reflection: Tyson Fury, at his camp in Las Vegas, is not always playing the clown (AP)

“I’ve only been a trainer for six months so it’s mad. I had a holiday booked in Los Angeles from the end of December to February 3. I had to smooth things over with my wife and she wasn’t too happy about it, but how do you say ‘no’ to an opportunity like this?

“It has been great to be a part of it. Because of my relationship with Tyson a big part of my job has been managing his mental state.

“We spend hours just talking. Last Sunday afternoon I could see his mood was on the slide, I could feel that.

“So we went in his room and we just talked. We ended up talking about all the dogs he had over the years. You can just see his mood picking up — we’ve had those chats several times.

Fury meets Deontay Wilder in a keenly-anticipated heavyweight title rematch on Saturday night (Getty Images)

“It’s just that downtime we have to manage carefully because it’s exactly that, down. We have been trying to think of ideas to make it better. We actually thought about finding an Elvis impersonator to come up to the house to raise spirits!

“But they say a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and it feels like he’s matured a lot and he’s figured out what he wants in life.”