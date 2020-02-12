🔥Andrew Scott reveals he accidentally shot Hamlet co-star Juliet Stevenson with prop gun – and she loved it🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Andrew Scott has revealed he accidentally shot Juliet Stevenson in the face with a prop gun during a performance of Hamlet.

“For some reason one night the gun just went off in Juliet’s face,” said Scott, who played the title role in the Almeida’s 2017 production to critical acclaim.

Stevenson was playing Hamlet’s mother, Gertrude, when the mistake happened – and Scott was left “shaken” by it and immediately went to apologise.

Paying tribute to the bravery of actors as he picked up the best actor prize at the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards, he said Stevenson had “loved” it, asking him “didn’t it add something?”

Scott was accepting the award for his part in the Old Vic revival of Noel Coward’s Present Laughter last year, for which he also won the same prize at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Stevenson was honoured for her leading role in another Almeida production, The Doctor. He said the shooting incident was an “example of real brave acting.”

Stevenson shared the best actress accolade with Sharon D Clarke, who won for her part in the Young Vic’s Death of a Salesman.

Further awards were presented to director Jamie Lloyd for three London productions – Betrayal, Evita and Cyrano de Bergerac, playwright Lucy Prebble for new play A Very Expensive Poison and Come From Away for best new musical.

New talent awards were given to Sam Tutty for his title role in Dear Evan Hansen, while Jasmine Lee-Jones was awarded the playwriting prize for seven methods of killing kylie jenner.

Lee-Jones, whose debut play will return to the Royal Court this year, said “I didn’t expect to be recognised by critics. I expected them to hate it. I know some of you did.”

