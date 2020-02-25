🔥Andrew Scheer barks at CBC article claiming Paw Patrol pushes capitalist, individualist agenda🔥

A dogfight is taking shape between the public broadcaster and the nation’s Opposition Leader, after the CBC posted an article entitled: “Does Paw Patrol encourage our kids to embrace capitalism?”

Quoting King’s University College criminology professor Liam Kennedy, it said the animated TV show about a team of search and rescue dogs presents a sly critique of big government, with its corrupt civic officials, privatized (and dog-operated!) emergency services and pro-individualist messaging that fails to emphasize the role of the state in, among other things, environmental protection.

“The show puts a lot of responsibility on individuals to go and recycle and protect the environment,” Kennedy told CBC Radio in London. “It places a lot of faith in private corporations. (But) we should also depend on the state to facilitate that recycling process.”

Sometimes a children’s show is just a children’s show

He added that kids watching too much Paw Patrol “might be less likely to critique the capitalist system that causes environmental harm in the first place, and reproduces inequality.”

All this had Andrew Scheer barking mad. The Conservative Leader took to Twitter Sunday with a short video in both official languages to hound both the broadcaster and the professor.

“You’ll never believe the story the CBC ran,” he growled, before noting that there’s nothing wrong with Paw Patrol’s less-government-is-better message. “Just remember that the next time you read an Auditor General’s report outlining wasteful government spending, or the customer service you get renewing your driver’s license.”

Free market capitalism built our country. So lets celebrate it, not condemn it! pic.twitter.com/hp3GTTd0ZT — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 23, 2020

The debate also referenced Paw Patrol’s mantra: “No job is too big! No pup is too small!” Kennedy calls that “an individualist message … which ignores structural barriers in our society.” Scheer has a bone to pick with that: “Socialism destroys wealth and inflicts misery on all but the privileged few.” Or to quote Bill Murray in Ghostbusters: “No job is too big! No fee is too big!”

But perhaps the professor and the politician both have the wrong end of the stick. Shows like Paw Patrol, with their hyper-intelligent, vehicle-driving, English-speaking dogs may in fact be preparing children for an eventual canine takeover.

The signs are everywhere. The latest release in cinemas, Call of the Wild, features an eerily lifelike computer-generated sled dog that fully understands language and morality. This on the heels of such recent (and similar) pro-pooch movies as A Dog’s Journey, A Dog’s Purpose and A Dog’s Way Home. And the worst film of 2019? Cats!

Pourquoi la CBC dit que le capitalisme est mauvais? Elle a présenté un article citant un universitaire disant que l’émission Pat’ Patrouille encourage les enfants à adopter le capitalisme.

Le capitalisme de libre marché a bâti notre pays. Il faut le célébrer, pas le condamner! pic.twitter.com/L5KZGVTXmU — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 23, 2020

Besides, who can argue with the benefits of unbridled capitalism in a fictional animated world where dogs can talk? The episode “Pups Save Christmas” finds the heroes doggedly defending capitalism’s most important holiday. The Paw Patrol team is always decked out in cutting-edge fashion and technology that can’t come cheap, and will no doubt invite kids to want the same. Ditto the team’s snazzy video-enhanced phones, no doubt running on a plan from Fido.

And who heads up the Paw Patrol? Ten-year-old Ryder. Kennedy says the kid should be in school, but clearly Adventure Bay has no pesky nanny state mandating an education for kids with entrepreneurial spirit and better things to do. Also, no labour issues with teachers’ unions.

But the last word really should go to Scheer, when he remarks, contrary to his own impassioned defence: “Sometimes a children’s show is just a children’s show.” Good boy! Who wants to lead the next government?

