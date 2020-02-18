🔥Andrew Sabisky: Tory MPs condemn 'racist' comments by disgraced Number 10 adviser after 'silence' from Boris Johnson🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tory MPs have condemned “reprehensible” comments made by disgraced Downing Street adviser Andrew Sabisky amid calls for a review into how aides are recruited.

Mr Sabisky announced he was standing down on Monday amid outcry over a string of controversial comments, including suggesting enforcing the uptake of contraception to stop unplanned pregnancies creating a “permanent underclass”.

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng has now described the remarks as “offensive” and “racist”, despite the Prime Minister refusing to issue a condemnation over the appointment.

Mr Kwarteng added that he thought the Government would be “looking at vetting processes more closely” in light of the drama.

Andrew Sabisky resigned (BBC Daily Politics)

Mr Kwarteng’s comments will be seen as an affront to Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser, who invited “misfits and weirdos” to apply to Downing Street.

“I think we should prevent racists from coming into No10 or wherever he was working. I think we do need to look at these processes,” he told Sky News.

“It was completely reprehensible – they [his writings] were racist remarks.”

He added: “I don’t know how this man appeared on the horizon, I don’t know how he was recruited.

“What I do know is that his remarks were offensive and racist and as soon as they came to light, he left the Government pretty quickly.”

Dominic Cummings called for ‘misfits and weirdos’ to apply to Number 10 (REUTERS)

MPs rounded on the new recruit after a string of controversial past comments surfaced, including a suggestion that black Americans have a lower average IQ than white Americans.

Mr Sabisky also reportedly once suggested that the benefits of a purported cognitive enhancer, which can prove fatal, are “probably worth a dead kid once a year”.

And writing on Mr Cummings’s website in 2014, he said: “One way to get around the problems of unplanned pregnancies creating a permanent underclass would be to legally enforce universal uptake of long-term contraception at the onset of puberty. Vaccination laws give it a precedent, I would argue.”

Mr Johnson was put under mounting pressure to sack the new aide. But Downing Street refused to condemn the remarks, a stance Labour said was “disgusting”. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Government must “demonstrate some basic but fundamental values”.

Mr Sabisky later announced he was quitting, describing the “media hysteria about my old stuff online” as “mad”.

“I hope no.10 hires more ppl w/ good geopolitical forecasting track records & that media learn to stop selective quoting,” he tweeted.

Caroline Nokes, the Conservative chair of the Commons women and equalities committee, also hit out at Number 10’s “silence” over the row.

“It does seem that when the call went out for misfits and weirdos that was exactly what Downing Street got,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we had 48 hours of almost complete silence and no comment from Downing Street, who could have distanced themselves from his youthful comments at any point, but they chose not to do so.”

Labour party chairman Ian Lavery called Mr Sabisky’s remarks “disgusting”, while Tottenham MP David Lammy branded them “deeply sinister”.

A Number 10 spokesman said yesterday: “I’m not going to be commenting on individual appointments.”

The spokesman added: “The Prime Minister’s views on a range of subjects are well publicised and documented.”

Number 10 insiders insisted that Mr Johnson did not support eugenics.