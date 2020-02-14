🔥Andrew McCabe: US drops criminal case against ex-FBI deputy🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The US has closed the case against former FBI deputy Andrew McCabe without bringing any charges, his legal team has said.

The investigation, which spanned more than a year, centred around allegations that he lied about authorising a colleague to give information to The Wall Street Journal for an article about an FBI probe into the Clinton Foundation.

It began with a referral from the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Mr McCabe’s lawyers said in a statement on Friday that they were told the case is closed and “no charges will be brought against him based on the facts.”

Mr McCabe, a frequent target of attacks from President Donald Trump, has denied that he intentionally misled anyone.

He has said his 2018 firing under Mr Trump – for what the Justice Department called “lack of candor” – was politically motivated.

He sued the Justice Department in August, saying officials had used the inspector general’s conclusions as a pretext to rid the FBI of leaders Mr Trump perceived as biased against him.

The decision was revealed at the week of startling tensions between Mr Trump and the Justice Department over the treatment of one of the Republican president’s longtime allies and confidants, Roger Stone.

It is likely to further agitate Mr Trump, who has repeatedly and loudly complained that the Justice Department has pursued his former aides and advisers but not prosecuted his perceived political foes.

Attorney General William Barr pushed back at Mr Trump in a television interview on Thursday, saying the president’s tweets about ongoing criminal cases are making his job “impossible.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press