🔥Andrew Lloyd Webber pushes back Cinderella premiere to October due to 'current global circumstances'🔥

Andrew Lloyd Webber has delayed the West End premiere of his new musical Cinderella.

The production was originally due to open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in August, but the opening has now been pushed back to October. It’s thought fears surrounding coronavirus could be the reason behind the delay.

“The show will go on sale next week as planned, but in the current global circumstances the creative team and I feel that this later opening date is wise,” said Lloyd Webber in a statement.

Carrie Hope Fletcher — whose stage credits include Mary Poppins and Les Miserables, where she’s presently playing Fantine ​— is set to take on the lead role, with further casting announcements expected over the coming months.

The production is a re-imagining of the classic fairytale, with an updated story from Emmy Award-nominated scriptwriter Emerald Fennell, who was behind the second season of Killing Eve.

Cinderella will also have brand new music from Lloyd Webber and lyrics by award-winning composer David Zippel, whose previous productions include City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl and The Woman in White. Zippel is also no stranger to Disney, having worked on the Hercules and Mulan films — both of which received Oscar nominations.

The new musical will be directed by Laurence Connor and JoAnn Hunter will lead choreography — but this isn’t the first time the pair have teamed up for a show. The duo previously partnered together on School of Rock and the recent production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium. The wider creative team is yet to be announced.

The pushback may also give a little more time for the theatre’s refurbishment, which is due to take place before the show’s opening. It’s thought that more toilets will be added to the venue, alongside more seats for the circle.

Cinderella will open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from October 9, lwtheatres.co.uk

