🔥Andrew Brady breaks silence on former fiancée Caroline Flack's death🔥

Andrew Brady has shared a lengthy statement after the death of his former fiancee Caroline Flack.

The former Apprentice star said that his ex-partner had been the victim of a “complete witch hunt.”

He asked for people to stop “pointing the finger at the wrong people” after Flack took her own life at the age of 40.

“You made [her] out to be a monster,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

“A complete witch hunt. Every f*****g week. You f*****g broke her. I won’t let you break me no matter what. But for a time in my life I loved that woman and I hope she loved me as much as she said.”

He added that Flack was “ruined by a disgusting industry filled with complete users, fakes and frauds” before hitting out at her management, the press and the paparazzi.

Brady praised Flack’s family and the “amazing people in her life” and shared a message of support for her boyfriend Lewis Burton, writing: “I’m so[rry] you have to deal with this Lewis. I am. I just wish I could have been better.”

He finished his lengthy message with: “I love you Caroline Flack and I think always will. Rest in peace Carrie. I love you x.”

He then shared a photo of Flack on holiday, before assuring his followers despite the “tragic circumstances” he is “in a very good place in [his] life.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org. ​