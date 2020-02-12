Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine coming to the Pageant

Andrew Bird (top) and Calexico and Iron & Wine (bottom)

Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine is at the Pageant for a stacked lineup on June 22. The show is part of “The Great Summer Stroll Tour.” Show time is at 7:15 p.m.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office; and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets are $45-$80.Get more information at thepageant.com.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

A formal concert announcement looks imminent for a show at the Dome at America’s Center.

“St. Louis Superman,” the documentary about Bruce Franks Jr. is up for an Academy Award Sunday night.

After much speculation on Wednesday, the Rolling Stones made it official Thursday, announcing a 15-city “No Filter” tour that includes St. Louis.

Swae Lee was also on the bill, joining Malone for their Grammy-nominated song “Sunflower” from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Also on the show are Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14.

The pop group brought the tour to Enterprise Center in September.

Janet Jackson will perform new music from her forthcoming album “Black Diamond” along with greatest hits and a special performance of “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.”

The show is part of Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement Tour.” Tickets go on sale Feb. 13.

The event, in its second year, featured DJ Khaled, Guns N’ Roses, Snoop Dogg, Maroon 5, Dan Shay and more.

The show is part of Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement Tour.” Tickets go on sale Feb. 13.

Andrew Bird (top) and Calexico and Iron & Wine (bottom)