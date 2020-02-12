🔥And they’re off! St. Louis wiener dogs face off in ‘slowest 2 minutes in racing’🔥

What the race may lack in speed it makes up for in energy. New this year, St. Louis DJ Quain Tull will blast fitting tunes such as “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and “Hound Dog,” as well as some popular non-pup-related songs. He also will conduct “dog-on-the-track” interviews with wieners and their humans.This year’s event takes inspiration from the Kentucky Derby. There will be a homemade hat contest and a mint julep demonstration.In addition to the usual prize of a wrapped Soulard brick, winners will receive a swag bag from Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Organizers also will toss thousands of giveaways into the crowd, including sunglasses and dog neckerchiefs.A new ticketed VIP experience includes food and an open bar, or spectators can sip themed Tito’s cocktails, such as the Salty Dog or American Mutt, from a bar in an Airstream trailer.The furry fun gets started at 1 p.m. with the Purina Pet Parade, featuring thousands of costumed pets and their owners strutting their stuff through the streets of Soulard. Proceeds benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary in House Springs.Grand marshals are Bob Plager, a Blues hockey legend; Barclay, an assistance dog being raised by the Blues staff; and Kelly Jackson, an KSDK anchor and animal advocate.What Tito’s Wiener Dog Derby • When On-site registration begins at 10 a.m. Sunday; opening ceremony at 1:45 p.m.; first heat at 2 p.m. • Where Soulard Market Park, Ninth Street and Lafayette Avenue • How much $10 to race; free to watch; $40-$60 for VIP • More info stlmardigras.org