🔥Anchored and quarantined off Argentina’s coast, Cardinals and Cubs fans share common goal: ‘Getting home’🔥

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
anchored-and-quarantined-off-argentina’s-coast,-cardinals-and-cubs-fans-share-common-goal:-‘getting-home’

Anchored and quarantined off Argentina’s coast, Cardinals and Cubs fans share common goal: ‘Getting home’

1 of 3

With an unidentified crew member watching, provisions arrive via crane this past week to a Quark Expedition ship off the coast of Argentina. Gregg Arst, a St. Louis native who is now a Broadway executive in New York, and his wife Laura are quarantined there with almost 100 other Americans. When the quarantine lifts Sunday they all face an uncertain trip back home, through travel restrictions. Their expedition started March 8, and they had planned over the past year so that Laura could complete a goal and visit a seventh continent. (Photo courtesy of Laura Arst.)

You May Also Like

how-to-wow-on-zoom:-from-curating-your-bookshelf-to-locking-the-door

🔥How to wow on Zoom: from curating your bookshelf to locking the door🔥

the-evening-standard-launches-new-door-to-door-delivery-service-to-homes-in-zones-2-and-3-to-bring-the-news-to-you

🔥The Evening Standard launches new door-to-door delivery service to homes in zones 2 and 3 to bring the news to you🔥

arsenal-commit-to-paying-staff-during-coronavirus-suspension-&apos;to-ease-financial-uncertainty&apos;

🔥Arsenal commit to paying staff during coronavirus suspension 'to ease financial uncertainty'🔥

ministers-issue-fresh-warning-amid-packed-tubes-and-buses-as-coronavirus-death-toll-in-london-&apos;jumps-to-half-uk-total&apos;

🔥Ministers issue fresh warning amid packed Tubes and buses as coronavirus death toll in London 'jumps to half UK total'🔥

About the Author: syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *