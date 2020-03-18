🔥Ana de Armas shares boyfriend Ben Affleck's romantic pictures of her in Costa Rica🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Actor Ben Affleck has proved that he’s picked up a few extra skills in his film career, as his new girlfriend Ana de Armas shared beautiful pictures he snapped of her on holiday.

The pair, who recently confirmed their romance on a PDA-filled Costa Rican holiday, were seen on a romantic beach stroll as the Bond actress shared a slideshow of an impromptu beach photo shoot.

In the first picture, de Armas is seen staring intently into the camera with a beach landscape behind her.

The rest of the pictures are fuzzy out of focus shots of her walking along the shoreline, reminiscent of an indie music video.

While she didn’t specifically name or tag Affleck, she did share two emojis in the caption – a sparkle and a heart.

In paparazzi photos taken of the pair, Affleck was seen holding a sleek black camera and kissing de Armas as they strolled.

Every now and again, he would also stop to snap pictures of de Armas who floated down the beach in a red crochet dress.

Affleck isn’t the only star to have played Instagram boyfriend to his partner, as last year Leonardo Di Caprio was seen snapping pictures on his smartphone of his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Theirs was more of a full-on production, as Morrone was seen dramatically posing in contrast to de Armas’ more laid-back shots.

Affleck, who was previously married to Jennifer Garner, is de Armas’ co-star in the upcoming film Deep Water.

Earlier this March, they were seen on another holiday together in Havana, Cuba – where de Armas is from – and a source told People, “Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly.”

They have since been seen in Los Angeles together, though de Armas is yet to make the relationship Instagram official – as her account focuses on her professional work.