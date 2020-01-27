🔥An intriguing tropical city that doubles as a gateway to the outback – an expert guide to Darwin🔥

Why go?

This tropical city is steeped in history and boasts some stellar attractions, plus a strong indigenous heritage. Those who don’t have time to delve deep into Australia’s rich tapestry of Aboriginal culture, or to explore the vast hinterland of this continent, can gain insight with a cruise call to the Northern Territory’s capital.

Cruise port location

Fort Hill Wharf is located in the south of the city, less than a mile from the city centre. It’s uncommon for cruises to start or finish here, rather, the destination is typically included on sailings between Australia and Asia and on circumnavigational cruises of the country.

Can I walk to any places of interest?

Everything within Darwin’s city centre is walkable from the port, and at most a 30-minute stroll away. The closest attractions include the WWII Oil Storage Tunnels and the cafes and restaurants that line the Darwin Waterfront Precinct (all less than a five-minute walk away).

Getting around

There is a public bus system in Darwin, but as the principal points of interest are situated so close to the cruise port terminal it makes much more sense to walk than waste precious time trying to locate bus stops and negotiate local timetables. Less mobile passengers would be best off booking an official shore excursion, using taxis, or buying a ticket for the hop-on, hop-off Big Bus Tour, which performs a loop of the city. Some cruise lines offer a shuttle bus service to the city centre.