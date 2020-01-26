🔥An insult to Lyra’s memory – New IRA plans show of strength at Easter parade🔥







The National Republican Commemoration Committee held an Easter Rising dedication parade in Coalisland on Easter Sunday amid heavy Police presence. Friends of murdered journalist Lyra McKee defaced the walls of a dissident republican office in Londonderry with red paint. Cate McCurry/PA Lyra McKee

The New IRA is planning on putting on a “significant” show of strength at its Easter commemorations in Londonderry – five days before the first anniversary of its murder of Lyra McKee.

The terror gang’s political wing Soaradh was forced to cancel last year’s display, which it organises, because of the public revulsion it faced in the wake of the author’s killing.

However, it’s full steam ahead for this year’s parade which is scheduled to take place on Easter Monday, ending at the republican plot in Derry’s City Cemetery.

Insiders say plans are being discussed which include putting on a “significant” show of strength with New IRA members dressed in military fatigues and wearing berets and sunglasses.

Ironically the sinister display is being organised by the terror gang’s Derry boss Thomas Ashe Mellon, who was fined £750 in court last year for taking part in an illegal dissident republican parade.

“He (Mellon) wants the Easter Monday parade to be as big as the New IRA one through Coalisland a couple of years ago,” a source told Sunday Life.

“This is all about Tommy showing everyone that the New IRA is still active and has support in Derry. He doesn’t care if it upsets the family of Lyra McKee.”