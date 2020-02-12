🔥An incomplete list of all the things that have happened in the world since the Raptors last lost a game🔥

On January 12, 2020, Hector James Sylvain Dodgson, his skin still tinged yellow from jaundice, his thighs as newborn skinny as his arms, left the neonatal intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital, in downtown Toronto, for the second and hopefully last time. He was seven days old. He weighed five pounds, 11 ounces. When he was grumpy, his mother said, he looked like Doug Ford.

Later that night, at an arena south of the hospital, the Toronto Raptors, the reigning NBA Champions and still an afterthought in the global sporting imagination, lost a basketball game to the San Antonio Spurs, 105 to 104.

In the four weeks and two days after that loss, Hector’s brain and body underwent a series of miraculous and quotidian changes. Fuelled by breast milk and formula, taken between eight and 12 times every day, his body erased the signs of his early birth. He grew several chins. His legs sprouted rolls and folds. He learned to stick out his tongue. He learned to wave his arms. He learned to coo. He grew and he grew and he grew, from less than six pounds to more than eight, from preemie diapers through newborn diapers all the way to Size Ones. He evolved, his mother said, from “a wriggly potato” to something like “a less effective cat.”

Through that entire era of discovery and growth, the Raptors kept playing and they kept winning. In fact, January 12, the day Hector came home, was the last time the Raptors lost a basketball game. In the month since, they’ve won 15 consecutive times, a record for a Canadian professional sports team. They’ve won close games — by one point over the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets — and blowouts, including a 29-point pasting of the Washington Wizards. They’ve won by leaning on stars like Pascal Siakam and role players like Norman Powell and even on the guys who normally help the role players warm up, like Matt Thomas.



Jan 26, 2020; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) moves under the basket in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (11) in the second half at the AT&T Center.

Daniel Dunn / USA Today

They’ve won despite Kyle Lowry’s whiplash and Powell’s fractured fourth metacarpal. They’ve won despite losing Kawhi Leonard, their best player and arguably the best player in the world, in the offseason. They’ve won even as two of their starters, Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby, have fought an increasingly public and volatile feud over

who turned whom onto scarves.

The Raptors weren’t supposed to be this good, is the thing. This was supposed to be something of a victory-lap season, or even the start of a rebuild. After last year’s delirious title run, few fans would have complained about, say, a 40-win season and a first round playoff loss. Instead, they’ve been treated to the most joyful and unlikely team in franchise history, a team that can somehow keep rattling off wins even while playing the likes of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, generously listed at 6’7, against one of the best centres in the league, as they did Monday night against Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Raptors winning streak has stretched on for so long now that it has come to seem permanent: a mountain that remains unmoved while the world around it changes and flails. Indeed, this is an incomplete list of the things that have happened in the world just since the Raptors last lost a game: The Senate acquitted Donald Trump; China locked down Wuhan; Great Britain left the EU; No one won the Iowa caucus; The Oscar nominations came out; The Oscars happened; Eminem showed up; Bong Joon Ho won four times.



San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) go up for a rebound in the second half at the AT&T Center.

Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY

Back home in Toronto, Hector Dodgson’s parents changed dozens, maybe more than a hundred, tiny diapers. They watched their little boy shed his jaundice tinge and grow. Despite themselves, they became the kinds of people who crow now about the size of the boogers they pick out of his little nose.

The Raptors are good enough now to have some fans dreaming of more — a deep playoff run, maybe, or even a second title. The team now has the third-best record in the NBA. They have four more wins than Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers and are just one game back of LeBron James and the Lakers. They have a better record than they did this time last year, when they had Leonard, perfect health, and real title dreams. But a winning streak like this one, like the impossible early days of a baby’s life, should be savoured for what it is: joyous, incredible and fleeting.

This Raptors team is not as good as last year’s. They are very unlikely to repeat. But they are wonderful to watch and follow all the same. It’s a weird lesson for a reigning champion to prove, but sport is not just about rings. It’s about streaks and characters and expectations that get beat. If the Raptors win again Wednesday against the Nets, they’ll enter the All-Star break on a 16-win roll, with a record of 41 and 14. To celebrate the potential milestone, or maybe just to stick it to OG, Ibaka gave all his teammates gigantic, branded scarves on Tuesday. They posed together on the team plane, draped in camouflage and orange. They genuinely looked like they were having fun.

