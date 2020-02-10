An antagonist who’s sued St. Louis several times, Charlie Lane’s latest target is Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS — Charlie Lane is a man of few words but says plenty more through a string of lawsuits that has thrust the retired St. Louis police officer to the center of some of the city’s most contentious issues in recent years.He sued Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner last year to stop the city from paying her office’s mounting legal bills. The embattled city prosecutor shot back last month with a federal lawsuit of her own, claiming a widespread racist conspiracy to oust the city’s first elected black prosecutor from office.Lane, who worked for the city police force for 25 years, is among those listed as defendants.It’s far from Lane’s first court battle. Over more than two decades, Lane has sued the city at least four other times over retirement pay, retiree health insurance and control over millions of dollars in city parking revenue.He has been called a gadfly — a label that doesn’t bother him — because of his penchant for using litigation to stop what he views as abusive and wasteful government.“If I can follow the rules, why can’t they?” said Lane, 66, of St. Louis. “I’m a taxpayer.”Lane’s latest lawsuit claims Gardner can’t legally spend public money on private counsel to fight a grand jury investigation into her office, and that her contracts with at least nine private lawyers are invalid because her office failed to properly register them with the city.For months, the suit has suspended nearly all payments to Gardner’s lawyers, but legal bills continue to rise in the run-up to a March perjury trial for ex-FBI agent William Don Tisaby. Gardner hired him in 2018 to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens.Gardner has said she had no choice in hiring private attorneys to avoid a conflict of interest with the City Counselor’s Office, which sought a special prosecutor for the Tisaby case on behalf of the police department. She testified last year that her contracts with private law firms were not for personal defense but in her role as circuit attorney.In November, Lane added Tisaby as a defendant in his suit against Gardner to prevent the city from paying his criminal defense bills. A clause in Tisaby’s 2018 contract indemnifies Enterra — Tisaby’s now defunct investigative firm — from legal claims.Lane is a lifelong St. Louisan who worked part-time as a copy boy at the former St. Louis Globe-Democrat while attending Clayton High School. He is nostalgic both for the job and the newspaper’s conservative editorial page that reflected his politics.Lane graduated from the police academy and began patrolling city streets in 1975. The department had more than 2,200 officers then, nearly twice the size of today’s force.“The work intrigued me,” Lane said of law enforcement. “I think it was a combination of doing good things as well as getting a few bad guys.”He said he never shot at anyone during his 25 years on the force, except for twice firing at some aggressive German shepherds in the 1970s. He liked police work well enough but never rose beyond the rank of patrolman, and retired in 2000.“There was a little displeasure there,” Lane said of not being promoted. “I hadn’t advanced and it didn’t look like I was going to.”After his police career, he worked part-time in security for a contractor for Laclede Gas, now called Spire. Part of his time there coincided with Tisaby, who worked in Laclede’s security department from 2005-07, but Lane recalls only “casual contact” with him back then.Lane’s lawsuits against the city go back to the late 1990s, with Clayton lawyer Elkin Kistner typically in his corner.Lane was among 10 city employees, some retired at the time, who sued and lost a legal challenge over the city’s decision to switch retiree investment plans.Another of Lane’s lawsuits in 2001 affirmed the city’s contractual duty to provide free retiree health insurance.Lane also was part of the St. Louis Police Officers Association’s 2006 lawsuit alleging the city and police board had gutted its retiree health care plan by hiking deductibles and co-payments. That lawsuit ultimately was settled as a class-action.In January, the state Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by city Treasurer Tishaura Jones of a St. Louis judge’s ruling that state laws establishing her authority over the parking commission are unconstitutional. Lane is one of two plaintiffs in the original lawsuit filed in 2017.Retired St. Louis Circuit Judge Mark Neill said he has known Lane since Lane’s time in the police academy. He described Lane as independent, opinionated and “legitimately concerned” about issues facing St. Louis.“He cares about people,” Neill said. “He cares about the city. He cares about justice. We may disagree on politics, but we get along.”Lane’s wife died about a decade ago. After decades living in the Central West End, he downsized to a home in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood where he lives with his dachshund, Abby. He’s a creature of routine: He reads the Post-Dispatch and Wall Street Journal print editions most mornings over eggs and bacon at the City Diner on South Grand, which is about a four-mile drive from his home.Despite his conservative politics that don’t align with Gardner’s criminal justice reform platform, Lane insists he’s not targeting her or Jones because they’re black women.“There’s a protocol to do things,” Lane said. “And if it’s not followed, it needs to be addressed.”Gardner’s federal lawsuit citing the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, named Lane, the city, the St. Louis Police Officers Association, the Tisaby special prosecutor and his two adult children in an alleged conspiracy to “thwart and impede her efforts to establish equal treatment under law for all St. Louis citizens.” Gardner claimed Lane at one time “lived down the street from” Ed Dowd, one of Greitens’ defense lawyers, and that Lane is working with the City Counselor’s Office to stop Gardner from paying her lawyers.”I think it’s a frivolous lawsuit, in general, but as to Charlie, it is the most frivolous filing I’ve ever seen,” said Kistner, the Clayton attorney.Lane filed a counterclaim Wednesday to Gardner’s suit, alleging retaliation by Gardner for his lawsuit and a violation of Lane’s free speech rights.Lane’s 2019 suit also named the city to prevent it from covering Gardner’s legal bills. The city isn’t contesting Lane’s suit, believes Gardner’s contracts with the law firms are invalid and would favor a ruling for Lane to avoid paying the firms, Deputy City Counselor Michael Garvin said. Gardner’s legal bills could {a style=”font-size: 1.5rem;” href=”https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/gardner-defends-hiring-outside-legal-counsel-the-whole-office-was/article_cbdea686-269b-598b-b263-91daaeaedfb4.html” target=”_blank”}reach at least $375,000, the amount Comptroller Darlene Green has already reserved{/a} for that purpose. So far, Lane’s suit has halted payment of at least $168,000 in fees, according to {a style=”font-size: 1.5rem;” href=”https://www.stltoday.com/news/multimedia/corruption-case-legal-invoice-to-kimberly-gardner-s-office-for/pdf_86ce9ae1-0013-5569-a4f0-4d84f37e4063.html” target=”_blank”}one invoice from a Washington D.C. law firm.{/a}

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner submitted this invoice from Brown Goldstein Levy to the Comptroller’s Office for payment on Aug…

Meanwhile, Gerard “Jerry” Carmody, the special prosecutor in Tisaby’s perjury case, has billed the city at least $395,000 for his firm’s work.Lane’s suit awaits a decision from St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty.Lane rejects any suggestion that deeper political forces are backing his legal challenges, which he says are strictly about forcing elected officials to follow the law.“I just want to see things done right,” he said.

