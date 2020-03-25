🔥Amy-Leigh Hickman: 'Filming Our Girl was like being at war'🔥

Amy-Leigh Hickman has said she found the filming of military drama Our Girl “challenging” because of the realism of the war scenes.

The 22-year-old has joined the fourth series of the beloved BBC One show, playing nervous junior medic Mimi Saunders.

One scene sees Saunders in a car that is flipped upside down after her group is targeted by suicide bombers.

Speaking exclusively to the Evening Standard, Hickman explained: “It feels impossible to not feel [like you’re in a war] because it looks like that so much; with the way you’re all dressed, the set that we film in, it feels so real – especially when you’re doing all the shooting scenes and sequences.

Co-stars: Hickman with Keegan in Our Girl (BBC/Ilze Kitshoff)

“I think it would be hard to find that kind of performance if you didn’t have it feel so real around you. I think that’s probably why it looks so good because they make it feel like that.”

Further propelling the sense of war-time realism, the cast of Our Girl endured a short course of military training before flying out to South Africa for filming.

However, Hickman was forced to miss training as it clashed with her filming Ackley Bridge, where she played troubled Nasreen.

Pictured: Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) (Matt Squire / Channel 4)

“I was on the phone a lot to the military advisor, and he was letting me know what everyone was doing every day,” she said

“I started training physically for it as soon as I found out I got the job. I probably ended up doing a bit more work as I was so panicky about missing that first week.”

Hickman added that graduating from the popular 8pm drama Ackley Bridge to a leading part in Our Girl presented other challenges – particularly as her character Mimi becomes embroiled in a particularly emotional storyline.

“When you are in an 8pm drama, you can only go so far with it, but when you’re in a 9pm drama they can push it that bit further,” she explained. “It was more challenging in that respect in terms of the quality of how it’s written and so much in what they say and do.”

Hickman’s character sees her working very closely with Our Girl’s lead actor Michelle Keegan, who has since confirmed she will be hanging up her dog tags at the end of the series.

“It was an amazing opportunity to be working alongside such a brilliant actress,” Hickman said. “To be the other girl in that combination is an honour. I definitely feel a responsibility to do it justice.

“Balancing the emotional side with the physical side, both in the heat and in all the army gear, it was definitely challenging. I would have struggled without Michelle there.”

Challenging role: Hickman credits Keegan with helping her make it through the diffficult weeks of filming (Matt Writtle)

Hickman is being modest – the actor has already established herself as a rising star within the industry, having acted for over ten years already.

Unlike several other young actors hoping to make a name for themselves, Hickman has no formal training, having only pursued her passion for acting after her grandfather sent her to a local drama club just round the corner from her house.

“An agent came to teach a class once, and he’s been my agent ever since,” she said.

It led to Hickman landing her big break at 12 in Tracy Beaker Returns, which led to roles in EastEnders, Netflix drama Safe, and of course, Ackley Bridge.

“Tracy Beaker was my drama school, in a way,” she explained. “I was away from home six months a year. You had to learn on the job, and I do work better under pressure.

“I have friends who went to drama school, and I feel like I couldn’t learn that way. But everyone’s journey is different. Some people go to drama school, some people literally get street cast. Some people go to classes. I try not to compare myself.”

But despite her stellar performances in Ackley Bridge, and fans raving about her debut on Our Girl, Hickman still fears about the future of her career.

“I’m always so terrified of being typecast,” she said. “I love being in a job for a while, because I get familiar with the character. So after every job, I always worry I’m never going to work again!

“However, I do think that if you’re going to be playing characters on TV, then you need to know what it is to be all different kinds of people.”

“I think if I didn’t worry about those kind of things, it would mean that I didn’t care, and that goes for any industry.”

Our Girl returns continues Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One